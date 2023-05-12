 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Good Morning San Diego: Padres fall short vs. Twins behind Carlos Correa heroics

Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Friday, May 12, 2023.

By Jeremy Brener
/ new
MLB: San Diego Padres at Minnesota Twins Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

San Diego Padres News

Correa’s timely hit pushes Twins past Padres (MLB.com)

Padres manager Bob Melvin rips ‘underperforming’ team after another series loss drops them to .500 (CBS Sports)

Twins work 11 innings to break losing streak, beat Padres 4-3 (Star Tribune)

Max Kepler’s hustle, Carlos Correa’s clutch double in seventh lift Twins to second straight win over Padres (Pioneer Press)

MLB News

One quick fix each team needs (MLB.com)

Here is an encouraging prospect story from each farm system (MLB.com)

‘We’re fine’: Rays ready to shake off tough set in Baltimore (MLB.com)

Injuries: Scherzer, deGrom, Mahle, Severino, Glasnow (MLB.com)

What to expect from Marlins’ Pérez in the big leagues (MLB.com)

The road back to the mound for James Paxton (MLB.com)

MLB to honor moms, raise breast cancer awareness on Mother’s Day (MLB.com)

Marlins’ top prospect to debut Friday as youngest pitcher in team history (MLB.com)

When a game was canceled because of a prison break (MLB.com)

The boy who caught (and lost) one of baseball’s most famous homers (MLB.com)

The pitcher who got players ejected through ventriloquism (MLB.com)

Hall of Famer exits booth, takes mound (MLB.com)

More From Gaslamp Ball

