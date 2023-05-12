Game #39: San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, May 12, 2023, 7:10 p.m. PT
Location: Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, CA
TV: Bally Sports San Diego
Radio: 97.3 The Fan
DH day for Bogaerts pic.twitter.com/ccNDX3x4N7— Talking Friars (@TalkingFriars) May 12, 2023
Today's Padres Bullpen Usage Chart pic.twitter.com/Uhg2en5FhB— Talking Friars (@TalkingFriars) May 12, 2023
Please remember our Game Day thread guidelines.
- Don’t troll in your comments; create conversation rather than destroying it
- Remember Gaslamp Ball is basically a non-profanity site
- Out of respect to broadcast partners who have paid to carry the game, no mentions of “alternative” (read: illegal) viewing methods are allowed in our threads
GB community, this is your thread for today’s game. Enjoy!
