Game #38: San Diego Padres vs. Minnesota Twins

San Diego Padres vs. Minnesota Twins, May 11, 2023, 10:10 a.m. PT
Location: Target Field, Minneapolis, MN
TV: Bally Sports San Diego
Radio: 97.3 The Fan
Wasn’t expecting to see Rougned Odor in there again pic.twitter.com/qDWn6wW3hV— Talking Friars (@TalkingFriars) May 11, 2023
Today's Padres Bullpen Usage Chart pic.twitter.com/juGTjizeW0— Talking Friars (@TalkingFriars) May 11, 2023
Please remember our Game Day thread guidelines.
- Don’t troll in your comments; create conversation rather than destroying it
- Remember Gaslamp Ball is basically a non-profanity site
- Out of respect to broadcast partners who have paid to carry the game, no mentions of “alternative” (read: illegal) viewing methods are allowed in our threads
GB community, this is your thread for today’s game. Enjoy!
Loading comments...