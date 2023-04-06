Joe Musgrove Makes First Rehab Start For Triple-A El Paso

Fernando Tatis Jr. made headlines last night when he homered for the San Diego Padres Triple-A affiliate, the El Paso Chihuahuas, but there was another Padre making some tonight. Joe Musgrove made his first minor league rehab start against the Sacramento River Cats.

The 30-year-old went 4.1 innings, allowing two earned runs on five hits, one walk and six strikeouts. Musgrove was visited by the El Paso trainer in the second inning after getting hit on a line drive before making an awkward throw to first base.

Musgrove seemed to be fine after getting hit on a liner in the second inning tonight. pic.twitter.com/3bkWZ8V6ss — Talking Friars (@TalkingFriars) April 7, 2023

Despite hitting three batters tonight, Musgrove probably feels like he’s ready to be activated off of the IL for San Diego’s April 11 showdown with the New York Mets at Citi Field but the Padres might opt to have him take one more rehab start before making his regular season debut on April 16 at home against the Milwaukee Brewers.

On the possibility of facing the Mets next Tuesday, Musgrove recently told the San Diego Union-Tribune “maybe”. Kevin Acee also wrote in that article that people in the organization have said it would “take Musgrove getting above 80 pitches Thursday”. That box was checked, as he got to 85 pitches.

Musgrove had his ramp up process delayed this spring after fracturing his left big toe in a freak weight room accident.