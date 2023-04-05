Fernando Tatis Jr. Homers For El Paso in Second Triple-A Game

The San Diego Padres weren’t in action tonight but Fernando Tatis Jr. was for Triple-A El Paso against the San Francisco Giants Triple-A affiliate, the Sacramento River Cats. A day after driving in a run in his first Triple-A game of his career, the 24-year-old homered to left field.

TATIS BOMB FOR EL PASO pic.twitter.com/Uu6XiN1Sw4 — Talking Friars (@TalkingFriars) April 6, 2023

Tatis struck out swinging in his first at-bat before taking a walk in his next plate appearance. The home run would come in the fifth inning against Kade McClure. He walked again in the sixth before coming around to score his second run of the night on a pass ball.

Tatis has played right field for seven innings in his first two games with the Chihuahuas, as he still as a little over two weeks before needing to be ready for his return to regular season play on April 20. That return date could be pushed back if the Padres run into some weather issues in their road trip through Atlanta and New York. He has 14 games remaining on his PED suspension for anyone who’s wondering.