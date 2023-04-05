 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Good Morning San Diego: Padres 3B Manny Machado makes history vs. Diamondbacks

Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Wednesday, April 5, 2023.

By Jeremy Brener
MLB: Arizona Diamondbacks at San Diego Padres Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

San Diego Padres News

Manny Machado becomes 1st MLB player ejected over pitch-clock argument (Yahoo! Sports)

Diamondbacks vs. Padres - MLB Game Recap (ESPN.com)

MLB News

Back-to-back-to-back! Brewers go wild vs. Scherzer (MLB.com)

Witt got to this ball ... how, exactly?! (MLB.com)

O’s calling up MLB’s No. 7 prospect, RHP G-Rod (source) (MLB.com)

Thursday’s Astros game moved to Friday due to weather (MLB.com)

How to punctuate a great grab? Flip over the wall! (MLB.com)

Injuries: Kepler, Cueto, Fried, Bumgarner, Musgrove (MLB.com)

Volpe or Walker in ‘23? MLB execs weigh in (MLB.com)

Minor League promos to look forward to in 2023 (MLB.com)

Are these injury replacements ready to step up? (MLB.com)

1 takeaway for each team from Opening Weekend (MLB.com)

8 (very) early overreactions from Opening Weekend (MLB.com)

Future stars rock Debut Patch ⭐ (MLB.com)

The best Opening Day debuts of 2023 (MLB.com)

Here are the Top 11 moments from Opening Day (MLB.com)

