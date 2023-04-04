 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fernando Tatis Jr. Makes El Paso Chihuahuas Debut

Tatis is scheduled to return on April 20 (weather permitting)

By Ben Fadden
San Diego Padres v Los Angeles Angels Photo by Matt Thomas/San Diego Padres/Getty Images

The San Diego Padres just finished going 3-3 in its first homestand of the regular season. They’re now headed to Atlanta for an off day before starting a four game set against the Braves. Meanwhile, one of their superstars, Fernando Tatis Jr., is in Sacramento getting closer and closer to his major league return.

Tatis has joined the El Paso Chihuahuas and got his first action tonight, going 1-for-2 with two walks and a run scored. The 24-year-old is expected to be with the Padres Triple-A affiliate for 15 days before rejoining the major league club in Arizona.

Before Tatis joined El Paso this week, he was in Peoria getting at-bats against minor leaguers and major league starters, such as Yu Darvish, who made his first regular season start today, and Joe Musgrove, who is still building up to get ready to join the Padres after fracturing his left big toe in February.

Musgrove is expected to make a rehab start in Sacramento on Thursday and could make his 2023 debut on April 11 in New York or April 16 at home against Milwaukee.

