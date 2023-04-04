 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Good Morning San Diego: Padres walk off vs. DBacks

Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Friday, July 22, 2023.

By Jeremy Brener
San Diego Padres News

Xander Bogaerts and the San Diego Padres Adjust Expectations (The New York Times)

Diamondbacks Daily: News, updates vs. San Diego Padres (AZCentral)

Padres notes: Tony Gwynn Jr. tracking two games tonight, Rougned Odor’s first outfield start (San Diego Union-Tribune)

MLB News

History for 100: Yordan’s homer sets Astros record (MLB.com)

Yoshida goes over the Monster for first MLB homer (MLB.com)

Classic champs Ohtani, Ichiro visit prior to series opener (MLB.com)

Injuries & Moves: Brantley (shoulder) continues rehab in Florida (MLB.com)

LIVE: Watch Ohtani, J-Rod FREE on MLB.TV (MLB.com)

Numbers simply ridiculous for Rasmussen, Rays (MLB.com)

Does it get better than this? A slam for 1st HR in front of your folks! (MLB.com)

Can anyone do it like Nestor? Yankees give it a try (MLB.com)

Rendon suspended 4 games, fined following fan incident (MLB.com)

1 takeaway for each team from Opening Weekend (MLB.com)

8 (very) early overreactions from Opening Weekend (MLB.com)

Future stars rock Debut Patch ⭐ (MLB.com)

The best Opening Day debuts of 2023 (MLB.com)

Here are the Top 11 moments from Opening Day (MLB.com)

