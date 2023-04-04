Good Morning San Diego: Padres walk off vs. DBacks

San Diego Padres News
Xander Bogaerts and the San Diego Padres Adjust Expectations (The New York Times)
Diamondbacks Daily: News, updates vs. San Diego Padres (AZCentral)
Padres notes: Tony Gwynn Jr. tracking two games tonight, Rougned Odor’s first outfield start (San Diego Union-Tribune)
MLB News
History for 100: Yordan’s homer sets Astros record (MLB.com)
Yoshida goes over the Monster for first MLB homer (MLB.com)
Classic champs Ohtani, Ichiro visit prior to series opener (MLB.com)
Injuries & Moves: Brantley (shoulder) continues rehab in Florida (MLB.com)
LIVE: Watch Ohtani, J-Rod FREE on MLB.TV (MLB.com)
Numbers simply ridiculous for Rasmussen, Rays (MLB.com)
Does it get better than this? A slam for 1st HR in front of your folks! (MLB.com)
Can anyone do it like Nestor? Yankees give it a try (MLB.com)
Rendon suspended 4 games, fined following fan incident (MLB.com)
1 takeaway for each team from Opening Weekend (MLB.com)
8 (very) early overreactions from Opening Weekend (MLB.com)
Future stars rock Debut Patch ⭐ (MLB.com)
The best Opening Day debuts of 2023 (MLB.com)
Loading comments...