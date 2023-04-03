Good Morning San Diego: Padres IF Jake Cronenworth signs massive extension

San Diego Padres News
‘Everything’: What the Padres still mean to Jurickson Profar as he begins anew with Rockies (San Diego Union-Tribune)
Padres’ Jake Cronenworth proved his worth on way to 7-year, $80 million extension (The Athletic)
Seth Lugo throws 7 sharp innings in Padres debut (MLB.com)
Padres Score: Xander Bogaerts and Seth Lugo Lead San Diego to Series Split (Sports Illustrated)
MLB News
Senga K’s 8, gets win in Major League debut (MLB.com)
Old-school speed: These are MLB’s fastest teams (MLB.com)
Fatigue sends Bumgarner for medical evaluation (MLB.com)
Injuries & Moves: Musgrove throws again, set for rehab stint (MLB.com)
Uno, dos, Trayce! Thompson goes yard 3x (MLB.com)
Great HR heist: Tar Heels OF makes bobbling catch to rob Irish dinger (MLB.com)
Attaboy, rook! Brito earns win in MLB debut (MLB.com)
Tigers’ head of baseball ops talks potential extensions for young stars (MLB.com)
Springs strikes out career-high 12 in 6 no-hit innings (MLB.com)
Robert’s wall-crashing grab among Saturday’s top plays (MLB.com)
Future stars rock Debut Patch ⭐ (MLB.com)
Here are the Top 11 moments from Opening Day (MLB.com)
7 incredible facts, figures from a wild Opening Day (MLB.com)
The best Opening Day debuts of 2023 (MLB.com)
