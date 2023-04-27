 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Good Morning San Diego: Padres callup LHP Tom Cosgrove

Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Friday, July 22, 2023.

By Jeremy Brener
MLB: Spring Training-San Diego Padres Photo Day Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

San Diego Padres News

Padres notes: Ryan Weathers down, plans to return as starter; Tom Cosgrove up; Juan Soto plays through (San Diego Union-Tribune)

Padres News: Blake Snell Continues Disappointing Start to 2023 (Sports Illustrated)

Padres Recall Tom Cosgrove For MLB Debut (MLB Trade Rumors)

MLB News

Brown’s dominance caps impressive road jaunt (MLB.com)

‘I’m feeling good’: Judge avoids injury, ignites Yankees win on birthday (MLB.com)

Gallen (28 scoreless innings) fooling everyone (MLB.com)

Injuries & Moves: Yordan (neck discomfort) still sidelined (MLB.com)

Cards option top prospect Jordan Walker to Triple-A (MLB.com)

New hidden ball trick? Catcher can’t find it anywhere (MLB.com)

Second straight shutout caps Jays’ dominant sweep of White Sox (MLB.com)

Each team’s hottest hitting prospect right now (MLB.com)

Mariners lose Ray (flexor surgery) for rest of season (MLB.com)

The pitcher who became a legendary Hollywood stuntman (MLB.com)

MLB’s first Mexican catcher is an overlooked iron man legend (MLB.com)

The hot new pitch that’s sweeping across the Majors (MLB.com)

Meet baseball’s Human Glitch (MLB.com)

