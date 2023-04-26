 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Good Morning San Diego: Padres SP Yu Darvish improving from hamstring injury?

Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Wednesday, April 26, 2023.

By Jeremy Brener
/ new
Syndication: Arizona Republic Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

San Diego Padres News

Padres News: Yu Darvish Provides Update on Hamstring Issue (Sports Illustrated)

Padres News: Josh Hader Reveals Secret Method to Success as Closer (Sports Illustrated)

Dunkin’ to release ‘Padres Donut’ (FOX 5 San Diego)

3 changes we’d already make to the San Diego Padres in 2023 (Friars on Base)

MLB News

Reynolds, Pirates agree to extension (source) (MLB.com)

Why Betts at shortstop makes sense (MLB.com)

This Mets veteran is an early MVP candidate (MLB.com)

Injuries & Moves: Yordan, McCullers, McCormick updates (MLB.com)

Injuries: Mitchell, Bassitt, Chang, O’Hoppe, Yordan (MLB.com)

MLB’s first Mexican catcher is an overlooked iron man legend (MLB.com)

A 96’ run and an over-the-shoulder barehanded grab? You got to see this (MLB.com)

The pitcher who became a legendary Hollywood stuntman (MLB.com)

The story behind the Fenway pizza throw (MLB.com)

The hot new pitch that’s sweeping across the Majors (MLB.com)

Meet baseball’s Human Glitch (MLB.com)

More From Gaslamp Ball

Loading comments...