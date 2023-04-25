Padres head to Wrigley Field for a three-game series with the Cubs

Remember what happened the last time the San Diego Padres were at Wrigley Field? They scored 41 runs in a four-game sweep. The Friars are unlikely to score that many again, especially considering it’s only a three-game series, but the offense is entering Chicago in a much better spot than where it was a week ago.

Last Tuesday, the Padres scored just one run in a loss against the Atlanta Braves and that came after the offense didn’t score a single run in two straight games. Entering tonight, the Padres offense has scored 12 runs in their last two games and have won four of their last five.

Now they’re taking on the Chicago Cubs, who have old friend Eric Hosmer probably ready to hit three homers and never groundout to second base off of Padres pitching in these next three games.

Hosmer, who had a whopping 3.7 WAR in his 596 games with the Padres, is hitting .241 with one home run and a 81 OPS+ with the Cubs so far this season.

Chicago (12-9) is coming off losing three out of four at home to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Here are the pitching matchups:

Tonight: Blake Snell (SD) vs. Justin Steele (CHC)

Snell: 6.00 ERA in four starts. Steele: 1.44 ERA in four starts

First pitch: 4:40 pm PT, Bally Sports San Diego, 97.3 The Fan

Wednesday: Michael Wacha (SD) vs. Drew Smyly (CHC)

Wacha: 7.08 ERA in four starts. Smyly: 3.13 ERA in four starts

First pitch: 4:40 pm PT, Bally Sports San Diego, 97.3 The Fan

Thursday: Seth Lugo (SD) vs. Hayden Wesneski (CHC)

Lugo: 2.78 ERA in four starts. Wesneski: 6.23 ERA in four starts

First pitch: 11:20 am PT, Bally Sports San Diego, 97.3 The Fan