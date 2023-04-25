 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Good Morning San Diego: Padres 3B Manny Machado wants to play a long time

Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Tuesday, April 25, 2023.

By Jeremy Brener
/ new
MLB: San Diego Padres at Arizona Diamondbacks Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

San Diego Padres News

Padres closer Josh Hader pitching differently with usual results (San Diego Union-Tribune)

3 former San Diego Padres failing miserably on their new teams (Friars on Base)

Padres News: Manny Machado Speaks on Motivation to Play into His 40’s (Sports Illustrated)

Fernando Tatis Jr. confident in the outfield (MLB.com)

MLB News

5 outs short of no-no, Strider (13 K’s) still makes history (MLB.com)

Rays rout WS champs to improve to 14-0 at home (MLB.com)

Injuries: Yordan, Rodón, Harris, Alcantara, Verlander (MLB.com)

Urquidy scuffles as Astros lose Round 1 to Rays (MLB.com)

Promotion makes O’s Holliday youngest player in High-A (MLB.com)

Yes, SBs are up, but one team is really running (MLB.com)

This is the most improved offense in 2023 (MLB.com)

New No. 1 in Power Rankings is on another roll (MLB.com)

Pirates’ Maggi could join list of oldest players to debut (MLB.com)

The pitcher who became a legendary Hollywood stuntman (MLB.com)

The story behind the Fenway pizza throw (MLB.com)

The hot new pitch that’s sweeping across the Majors (MLB.com)

Meet baseball’s Human Glitch (MLB.com)

More From Gaslamp Ball

Loading comments...