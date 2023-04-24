 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Good Morning San Diego: Fernando Tatis Jr. buzzing for Padres after first series

Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Monday, April 24, 2023.

By Jeremy Brener
/ new
Syndication: Arizona Republic Michael Chow / USA TODAY NETWORK

San Diego Padres News

Padres Daily: The kind of play that wins; Tatis’ soft rarity; Martinez ready for new role (San Diego Union-Tribune)

Padres News: The Fernando Tatis Jr Fever is High in San Diego (Sports Illustrated)

MLB News

Yoshida homers twice in 8th inning, including grand slam (MLB.com)

‘They don’t boo nobodies’: Vlad Jr. shushes Yankees into 1st series loss (MLB.com)

33-year-old rookie could finally make MLB debut after 13 years in Minors (MLB.com)

Astros reassert their place among MLB’s powers (MLB.com)

Rays tie a record with 13th straight home win to open the season (MLB.com)

Easy as 1, 2, 3: Ward, Trout, Ohtani go back-to-back-to-back (MLB.com)

deGrom shrugs off injury scare with 11-K gem (MLB.com)

Joc’s return sparks Giants to win over Mets (MLB.com)

5 series to keep your eye on this week (MLB.com)

Longest team HR streaks to start a season (MLB.com)

Most consecutive games with a home run (MLB.com)

The hottest starts in MLB history (MLB.com)

Most consecutive strikeouts by pitcher (MLB.com)

More From Gaslamp Ball

Loading comments...