New Padres gear available now from FOCO

You might know FOCO from their San Diego Padres player bobbleheads—they’re still available by the way—but this year they have released some new gear including floral button up shirts, swimming trunks, straw hats, slides and shorts.
Check them out below and you can purchase some gear
here!
Barbecues, beach days, ballgames - No matter where you are this spring season, you’re guaranteed to be the best-looking San Diego Padres fan this Spring when you’re rocking this San Diego Padres Floral Button Up Shirt.
The only thing better than taking a dip in the pool on a hot day is doing so while showing off your one-of-a-kind team spirit. That’s why we made these San Diego Padres Floral Swimming Trunks.
Ready to feel fine in floral fashion this Spring? Then you’re ready for this San Diego Padres Floral Printed Straw Hat. Go grab your officially licensed San Diego Padres Floral Printed Straw Hat now and don’t wait!
Be sure to thank your feet for all that walking they help you do this spring season by keeping them comfy in these San Diego Padres Gradient Wordmark Gel Slides!
Your favorite team meets your favorite season. Make every day feel like a summer vacay with the San Diego Padres Fancave Surfboard Sign! We hope you’re ready for some sun, surf, and a whole lot of team spirit.
Chanting GO PADRES GO just looks better when you’re rocking some camo. Prove your fandom is a STEP above the average Padres fan by proudly rocking these San Diego Padres Tonal Camo Clogs.
Stylish, super soft attire for the most hardcore fans! Take your comfort to a whole new level every time you step in to these San Diego Padres Gray Woven Shorts!
Aloha, party people! No need to set your watch - You’re always on island time when you’re rocking this San Diego Padres Flamingo Button Up Shirt.
Loading comments...