Luis Campusano hits the 10-day IL with left thumb strain

We didn’t know it at the time but Luis Campusano jammed his thumb warming up Nick Martinez on Thursday night and it has continued to bother the 24-year-old so he has been placed on the 10-day Injured List. Brandon Dixon, who was sent down to make room for Brett Sullivan yesterday, is being called back up to be the last man on the bench.

Sullivan, who caught for Team Italy in the World Baseball Classic, could catch for Blake Snell tomorrow night when the San Diego Padres take on the Atlanta Braves in the middle game of their three-game series at Petco Park.

Campusano ended up homering on Friday night with his hurt thumb but since then he hasn’t been fully playing catch. I saw before the game yesterday that he was only throwing and not receiving the baseball while warming up Xander Bogaerts.

Campusano hasn’t gotten consistent playing time yet this season, starting in just five of the team’s 17 games. Austin Nola, who was always going to begin the year as the starting catcher, is hitting .139 entering Monday night’s game with a well below league average 23 OPS + (league average is 100). He has allowed 19 stolen bases already this season.

Nola is in the lineup tonight catching for Ryan Weathers.