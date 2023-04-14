Good Morning San Diego: Manny Machado ‘bought in’ with Padres

San Diego Padres News
Manny Machado Bought In on the Padres—and Helped the Team Buy Everyone Else (Wall Street Journal)
MLB News
Julien gets first MLB hit, HR — both in 9-run first (MLB.com)
13-0 Rays tie MLB modern era record to start season (MLB.com)
Walk-off the latest chapter in Rutschman’s hot start (MLB.com)
Julks hits first MLB HR, leaves Dusty’s hand ‘ringing’ after high five (MLB.com)
‘Abbott Elementary’ predicted Adley’s walk-off. Yes, really (MLB.com)
With Arcia on IL, Grissom expected to get his shot at SS (MLB.com)
Thomson impressed with Harper’s work at ... 1B? (MLB.com)
Injuries: Seager, Springs, Yanks, Braves, Yoshida (MLB.com)
An inside look at every Minor League ballpark (MLB.com)
Just a taste: The Minor Leagues’ best ballpark food (MLB.com)
Minor League Baseball’s best ballpark views (MLB.com)
The best Minor League alternate identities — 1 for each system (MLB.com)
Picking the best mascots in the Minors (MLB.com)
Loading comments...