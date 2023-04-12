 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Good Morning San Diego: Padres grab tight win vs. Mets

Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Wednesday, April 12, 2023.

By Jeremy Brener
/ new
MLB: San Diego Padres at New York Mets Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

San Diego Padres News

Padres notes: Offseason training regimen prepares Ha-Seong Kim to play every day; injury updates (San Diego Union-Tribune)

Yu Darvish starting to find his rhythm in Padres’ rotation (MLB.com)

Mets Offense Falls Short In 4-2 Loss To Padres (Metsmerized Online)

Mets’ offensive floundering continues in loss to Padres (New York Post)

MLB News

4-homer night powers dominant Rays to 11-0 (MLB.com)

Mountcastle’s massive night (9 RBIs!) ties O’s record (MLB.com)

How 1 game showed all the upsides of rule changes (MLB.com)

Bregman finds timing, homers to break out of slump (MLB.com)

Ohtani passes Nolan Ryan with 7 scoreless in win (MLB.com)

Walker the 1st to hit this mark in 111 years (MLB.com)

3 things you didn’t know about all the SB in 2023 (MLB.com)

Kiermaier makes first incredible catch of revamped outfield (MLB.com)

This former No. 1 prospect is proving he’s the real deal (MLB.com)

An inside look at every Minor League ballpark (MLB.com)

Just a taste: The Minor Leagues’ best ballpark food (MLB.com)

Minor League Baseball’s best ballpark views (MLB.com)

The best Minor League alternate identities — 1 for each system

Picking the best mascots in the Minors

More From Gaslamp Ball

Loading comments...