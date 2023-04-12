Good Morning San Diego: Padres grab tight win vs. Mets

San Diego Padres News
Padres notes: Offseason training regimen prepares Ha-Seong Kim to play every day; injury updates (San Diego Union-Tribune)
Yu Darvish starting to find his rhythm in Padres’ rotation (MLB.com)
Mets Offense Falls Short In 4-2 Loss To Padres (Metsmerized Online)
Mets’ offensive floundering continues in loss to Padres (New York Post)
MLB News
4-homer night powers dominant Rays to 11-0 (MLB.com)
Mountcastle’s massive night (9 RBIs!) ties O’s record (MLB.com)
How 1 game showed all the upsides of rule changes (MLB.com)
Bregman finds timing, homers to break out of slump (MLB.com)
Ohtani passes Nolan Ryan with 7 scoreless in win (MLB.com)
Walker the 1st to hit this mark in 111 years (MLB.com)
3 things you didn’t know about all the SB in 2023 (MLB.com)
Kiermaier makes first incredible catch of revamped outfield (MLB.com)
This former No. 1 prospect is proving he’s the real deal (MLB.com)
An inside look at every Minor League ballpark (MLB.com)
Just a taste: The Minor Leagues’ best ballpark food (MLB.com)
Minor League Baseball’s best ballpark views (MLB.com)
The best Minor League alternate identities — 1 for each system
Loading comments...