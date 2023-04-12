Game #13: San Diego Padres vs. New York Mets

San Diego Padres vs. New York Mets, April 12, 2023, 10:10 a.m. PT
Location: Citi Field, Flushing, NY
TV: Bally Sports San Diego
Radio: 97.3 The Fan
Lineup for today’s series finale. We shouldn’t be surprised that Nola is catching for Snell in a day game after a night game pic.twitter.com/AxSj3djEqn— Talking Friars (@TalkingFriars) April 12, 2023
Today's Padres Bullpen Usage Chart pic.twitter.com/ZlTRXyPBbr— Talking Friars (@TalkingFriars) April 12, 2023
