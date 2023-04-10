Report: Robert Suarez’s progression to returning has been slowed

The San Diego Padres are 6-4 through 10 games with a three-game series starting tonight in New York. Who knows what their record would be if they had Robert Suarez?

According to the San Diego Union-Tribune’s Kevin Acee, the 32-year-old recently felt something in his right arm while playing catch so his progression to returning to the mound has been slowed. The last game Suarez pitched in was in Spring Training on March 12.

The Padres obviously would love to have Suarez back because they’ve already experienced some bullpen struggles in the first 10 games. Nabil Crismatt allowed five runs in his first two outings, Domingo Tapia has been up and down in his four appearances, Luis Garcia only recorded one out last Tuesday against the Diamondbacks and Tim Hill allowed two runs in San Diego’s loss on Thursday in Atlanta.

Plus, Josh Hader is only pitching one inning at a time in save situations so in some games it’s a six-man bullpen if everyone’s available because the Padres are currently rolling with a six-man rotation.

To be fair, Suarez could’ve gotten off to a rough start if he was healthy but we all saw how great he was at the end of last season. He allowed just four earned runs in his last 30.1 innings in the regular season—holding opponents to a .181 average—before posting a 3.00 ERA in the postseason.

It isn’t known when Suarez will throw again and when he might return.