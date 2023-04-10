Good Morning San Diego: Padres OF David Dahl lands on injured list

San Diego Padres News
MLB Expert Believes Padres won’t be Scared to Make Necessary Trades (Sports Illustrated)
Padres Place David Dahl On 10-Day Injured List (MLB Trade Rumors)
MLB News
With latest rout, Rays (9-0) match best start in WC era (MLB.com)
Cruz fractures ankle on collision, benches clear around him (MLB.com)
Judge mashes 2 HRs against — who else? — the O’s (MLB.com)
Top prospect Brown rises to occasion in series finale (MLB.com)
Walker ties Teddy Ballgame with 9-game hitting streak to open career (MLB.com)
Duvall to get X-rays on wrist after exiting in 9th (MLB.com)
52-year age gap a boon for Royals TV broadcast duo (MLB.com)
A no-no like no other: Score 7 runs without a hit — and win! (MLB.com)
Álvarez’s promise evident in 2023 debut (MLB.com)
An inside look at every Minor League ballpark (MLB.com)
Just a taste: The Minor Leagues’ best ballpark food (MLB.com)
Minor League Baseball’s best ballpark views (MLB.com)
The best Minor League alternate identities — 1 for each system (MLB.com)
Picking the best mascots in the Minors (MLB.com)
Loading comments...