Talking Friars Ep. 359: Revisiting the Padres Aaron Judge Pursuit + Juan Soto Plays LF in “B Game”

The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal wrote an in depth piece today detailing Aaron Judge’s free agent journey back to the New York Yankees. The San Diego Padres made a late run at the reigning American League MVP and made an offer “that blew everybody else out of the water”, according to Judge. Is it better that San Diego didn’t land Judge? Plus, Juan Soto is almost cleared to leave for the World Baseball Classic and Adam Engel is seeing his first back field game action this spring. All that and more on the latest episode of Talking Friars!

Revisiting the Padres Aaron Judge Pursuit + Juan Soto Plays LF in “B Game"



