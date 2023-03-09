Good Morning San Diego: Manny Machado signing Padres deal feels ‘very freeing’

San Diego Padres News
San Diego Padres hope Soto cleared for World Baseball Classic (ESPN.com)
Time is now for players competing for Padres’ final bench spots (San Diego Union-Tribune)
Why Manny Machado’s career-long commitment to San Diego is ‘very freeing’ (The Athletic)
Late home run fuels the Reds to a 10-9 win over the Padres (Redleg Nation)
MLB News
This Korean slugger is MLB’s next big star (MLB.com)
This catch might already be the play of the World Baseball Classic (MLB.com)
Pérez steals show by singing Venezuelan national anthem (MLB.com)
Astros hope to extend Tucker, Valdez this week (MLB.com)
deGrom (tight side) hits 100 mph in BP (MLB.com)
On International Women’s Day, a call for equity, not just equality (MLB.com)
Yadi managing Team PR ... a glimpse of what’s to come? (MLB.com)
The science behind the Phanatic’s hot dog cannon malfunction (MLB.com)
Should Volpe break camp with the Yankees? (MLB.com)
World Baseball Classic FAQ: How to watch, schedule & more (MLB.com)
Every country’s Classic roster (MLB.com)
Standings & bracket (MLB.com)
MLB club-by-club breakdown of players in 2023 Classic (MLB.com)
Will anyone break these Classic records? (MLB.com)
Loading comments...