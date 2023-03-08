Talking Friars Ep. 358: Juan Soto Resumes Baserunning + Joe Musgrove Back Throwing on Field

Julio Teheran and Brent Honeywell continued their quest for roster spots in today’s Cactus League game. Why could the San Diego Padres feel the need to put them on the Opening Day roster? Plus, there are positive updates from Peoria on Juan Soto and Joe Musgrove. Xander Bogaerts and Team Netherlands got the win last night in the World Baseball Classic opener and they are back at it tonight while Ha-Seong Kim and Team Korea will play their first pool play game in Tokyo. All this and more discussed on the latest episode of Talking Friars.

Reminder: You can watch or listen to my recent interview with Manny Machado’s trainer by clicking here.

Juan Soto Resumes Baserunning + Joe Musgrove Back Throwing on the Field



