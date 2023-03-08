Talking Friars Ep. 357: Manny Machado’s Trainer Talks Extension, Padres Season Preparation

Manny Machado’s trainer, Nick Soto, sat down with me before the San Diego Padres season to talk about the following topics:
- Machado’s extension
- Manny not winning the NL MVP last season
- How he felt when Machado got hurt in Colorado and how long Manny should’ve been out for
- What his offseason work looked like
- What Machado’s wife, Yainee, is like
- Machado’s nutrition
- Who he’ll be pulling for in the World Baseball Classic!
Manny Machado's Trainer Talks Extension, Padres Season Preparation— Talking Friars (@TalkingFriars) March 8, 2023
Watch: https://t.co/K9sF8fjo7T
Listen: https://t.co/vtt1GpbMgc pic.twitter.com/A3e4TOemGL
Follow Talking Friars on Twitter for in-game highlights and more: @talkingfriars
Subscribe to the Talking Friars YouTube channel here for daily Padres content.
Please rate and review the podcast on Apple Podcasts. Send all feedback, comments, and questions to talkingfriars@gmail.com. Please leave any requests to add the RSS feed to any other podcast another site here as well.
Stay tuned for the Talking Friars podcast/YouTube show throughout the San Diego Padres season. The next episode of the podcast is just around the corner! Also remember that there is a pregame show and postgame reaction video on the Talking Friars YouTube page before and after every Padres game this season!
Loading comments...