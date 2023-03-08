 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Talking Friars Ep. 357: Manny Machado’s Trainer Talks Extension, Padres Season Preparation

Plus, was he surprised by Manny missing way less time than expected last year when he got hurt?

By Ben Fadden
/ new
Championship Series - Philadelphia Phillies v San Diego Padres - Game One Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Manny Machado’s trainer, Nick Soto, sat down with me before the San Diego Padres season to talk about the following topics:

  • Machado’s extension
  • Manny not winning the NL MVP last season
  • How he felt when Machado got hurt in Colorado and how long Manny should’ve been out for
  • What his offseason work looked like
  • What Machado’s wife, Yainee, is like
  • Machado’s nutrition
  • Who he’ll be pulling for in the World Baseball Classic!

Follow Talking Friars on Twitter for in-game highlights and more: @talkingfriars

Subscribe to the Talking Friars YouTube channel here for daily Padres content.

Please rate and review the podcast on Apple Podcasts. Send all feedback, comments, and questions to talkingfriars@gmail.com. Please leave any requests to add the RSS feed to any other podcast another site here as well.

Stay tuned for the Talking Friars podcast/YouTube show throughout the San Diego Padres season. The next episode of the podcast is just around the corner! Also remember that there is a pregame show and postgame reaction video on the Talking Friars YouTube page before and after every Padres game this season!

More From Gaslamp Ball

Loading comments...