Talking Friars Ep. 357: Manny Machado’s Trainer Talks Extension, Padres Season Preparation

Manny Machado’s trainer, Nick Soto, sat down with me before the San Diego Padres season to talk about the following topics:

Machado’s extension

Manny not winning the NL MVP last season

How he felt when Machado got hurt in Colorado and how long Manny should’ve been out for

What his offseason work looked like

What Machado’s wife, Yainee, is like

Machado’s nutrition

Who he’ll be pulling for in the World Baseball Classic!

