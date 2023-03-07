How to Watch Xander Bogaerts in the World Baseball Classic Tonight

Xander Bogaerts is one of many San Diego Padres who will be representing their countries in the 2023 World Baseball Classic. He’ll be the shortstop for Team Netherlands, who kicks off the WBC tonight. Former Padre Jurickson Profar is also on Netherlands.

Here’s the details you need for tonight:

Cuba vs. Netherlands, March 7, 2023, 8:00 p.m. PT

Location: Taichung Intercontinental Baseball Stadium, Taichung, Taiwan

TV: FS1

Remainder of Netherlands’ Pool Play Schedule

March 8 vs. Panama: 8 p.m. PT on FS2

March 11 vs. Chinese Taipei: 3 a.m. PT on FS2

March 12 vs. Italy: 4 a.m. PT on FS2