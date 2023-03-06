Talking Friars Ep. 355: Do You Want Juan Soto to Play in the World Baseball Classic?

The big news coming out of Padres camp today is that Juan Soto, who was supposed to travel to Miami today to join the Dominican Republic team in preparation for the World Baseball Classic, is still in Peoria to get treatment on his calf that has kept him out of Spring Training games since last Thursday. Should the Padres allow Soto to go play in the WBC if his calf isn’t fully ready to go? Plus, reaction to the Padres facing off against the Dodgers in Cactus League action this afternoon.

Do You Want Juan Soto Playing in the World Baseball Classic?



Watch: https://t.co/nnP1t0MWL3

Listen: https://t.co/vtt1GpbMgc pic.twitter.com/EJYCy2G3fS — Talking Friars (@TalkingFriars) March 7, 2023

Follow Talking Friars on Twitter for in-game highlights and more: @talkingfriars

Subscribe to the Talking Friars YouTube channel here for daily Padres content.

Please rate and review the podcast on Apple Podcasts. Send all feedback, comments, and questions to talkingfriars@gmail.com. Please leave any requests to add the RSS feed to any other podcast another site here as well.

Stay tuned for the Talking Friars podcast/YouTube show throughout the San Diego Padres season. The next episode of the podcast is just around the corner! Also remember that there is a pregame show and postgame reaction video on the Talking Friars YouTube page before and after every Padres game this season!