Talking Friars Ep. 354: Blake Snell Makes First Spring Training Start + Joe Musgrove Hoping He Makes First Start

We had already seen Seth Lugo and Nick Martinez pitch multiple times in Cactus League games but hadn’t seen Blake Snell yet. That changed on Sunday afternoon, as he took the mound in Peoria to face the Oakland Athletics. Plus, there seems to be positive updates coming out of camp about Juan Soto’s calf after he’s missed the last couple of games. He’ll be heading to Miami to start preparing for the World Baseball Classic with Manny Machado, Nelson Cruz and Luis Garcia tomorrow. Kevin Acee also gave fans an update today on Joe Musgrove’s recovery after fracturing his toe last week.

Snell Makes 1st Spring Training Start + Musgrove's Working Hard to Not Miss Time at Start of Season



