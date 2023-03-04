Talking Friars Ep. 353: Tatis Returns to RF + Hader & Suarez Make Cactus League Debuts

The San Diego Padres were back on Bally Sports San Diego today so some fans got to see Fernando Tatis Jr. play for the first time in 2023. Plus, some of the big names in the 2023 bullpen made their first appearances this spring. We also learned Juan Soto won’t be playing for the Padres until he returns from the World Baseball Classic due to calf soreness. Should there be concern?

Tatis Returns to RF + Hader & Suarez Make Cactus League Debuts



Watch: https://t.co/Vmd2SVv5yL

Listen: https://t.co/vtt1GpbMgc pic.twitter.com/KA06ocKT7c — Talking Friars (@TalkingFriars) March 5, 2023

