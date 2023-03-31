 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Good Morning San Diego: Padres coach Matt Williams to have surgery for cancer

Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Friday, March 31, 2023.

By Jeremy Brener
MLB: Spring Training-San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

San Diego Padres News

San Diego Padres coach Matt Williams to have cancer surgery (ESPN.com)

No Padres extension for Juan Soto could mean they will make run at Shohei Ohtani (New York Post)

