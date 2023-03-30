Will the Padres win the World Series?

Opening Day has finally come! It’s the most anticipated Padres season in franchise history but how will it turn out? Nobody knows but here are my guesses. Drop yours in the comments!

Team Predictions

Padres MVP: Juan Soto

Soto may have had a down year last year but we shouldn’t expect that again in 2023. The 24-year-old told the media in Peoria this month he’s “feeling like 2020 Spring Training, and it’s a great feeling, just amazing how I’m seeing the ball.”

In 2020, Soto had an OPS+ 117% above league average. Watch out opposing pitching staffs.

Padres Cy Young: Blake Snell

If there’s a year for Snell to pitch well the entire year, this should be the year. He gets the Opening Day start today and is entering the season more prepared than he ever has been with the Friars. This pick is me just trying to speak a great year into existence.

Padres Breakout Player: Trent Grisham

Grisham won’t be as bad as he was last year and he looked locked in during Spring Training. Opposing pitching staffs will have to give him pitches to hit because if they don’t then they’ll have runners on base for the big four.

Padres Home Run Leader: Fernando Tatis Jr.

Tatis led the National League in homers in 2021 and he was playing with one healthy arm. I know he’s suspended to start the year but he’s just completely healthy and one of the most talented players on the planet.

Padres Unsung Hero: Jake Cronenworth

There’s going to be a ton of attention on the superstars ahead of him in the lineup—and deservedly so. He’s going to get plenty of RBI opportunities while playing multiple positions so expect him to play a huge part in the Friars success in 2023. He might not get all of the praise nationally, though, but I’m sure he’s just fine with that if they’re winning games.

League Predictions

NL East: Phillies

NL Central: Cardinals

NL West: Padres

NL Wild Cards: Braves, Dodgers, Mets

AL East: Yankees

AL Central: Twins

AL West: Astros

AL Wild Cards: Mariners, Blue Jays, Guardians

World Series: Padres over Astros