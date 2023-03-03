Talking Friars Ep. 352: Padres Expected to Pursue Juan Soto, Josh Hader Extensions

The San Diego Padres played the Chicago Cubs in Cactus League action tonight. What are some things to take away from the night? Plus, New York Mets broadcaster Gary Cohen took it to far when talking about Joe Musgrove’s fractured toe. Jon Heyman is reporting the Padres will be reaching out soon to Juan Soto and Josh Hader regarding potential extensions. Should we expect them to get either of them locked up? All that and more on the latest episode of Talking Friars!

