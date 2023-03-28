 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Padres Top Prospect Jackson Merrill Starting 2023 Season in High-A

Merrill will be playing shortstop for the Tin Caps

By Ben Fadden
Chicago White Sox v San Diego Padres Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images

After impressing in Spring Training, San Diego Padres top prospect Jackson Merrill will be starting his 2023 season in High-A with the Fort Wayne TinCaps. The 19-year-old made some spectacular defensive plays and earned a .316 on-base percentage in the Cactus League.

Merrill spent time in rookie ball and Lake Elsinore last year so he’ll be debuting in a level one step closer to the major leagues. We’ll see if he’ll be able to get up to Double-A San Antonio by the end of the season.

Here’s the remainder of the Fort Wayne roster:

We also know where some other notable Padres prospects will be to begin their minor league season. Victor Lizarraga is joining Merrill in Fort Wayne while outfielder Samuel Zavala (Padres #4 prospect) and pitcher Robby Snelling (Padres #5 prospect) will be playing in Lake Elsinore (Single-A).

The El Paso Chihuahuas roster hasn’t yet been announced. The San Antonio Missions, TinCaps and Storm’s seasons will begin April 6.

