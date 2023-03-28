Padres Top Prospect Jackson Merrill Starting 2023 Season in High-A

After impressing in Spring Training, San Diego Padres top prospect Jackson Merrill will be starting his 2023 season in High-A with the Fort Wayne TinCaps. The 19-year-old made some spectacular defensive plays and earned a .316 on-base percentage in the Cactus League.

Merrill spent time in rookie ball and Lake Elsinore last year so he’ll be debuting in a level one step closer to the major leagues. We’ll see if he’ll be able to get up to Double-A San Antonio by the end of the season.

Here’s the remainder of the Fort Wayne roster:

Say hello to your 2023 Fort Wayne TinCaps!



Details: https://t.co/bxPykRvb1m pic.twitter.com/hsaKyJqVGn — Fort Wayne TinCaps (@TinCaps) March 28, 2023

We also know where some other notable Padres prospects will be to begin their minor league season. Victor Lizarraga is joining Merrill in Fort Wayne while outfielder Samuel Zavala (Padres #4 prospect) and pitcher Robby Snelling (Padres #5 prospect) will be playing in Lake Elsinore (Single-A).

OFFICIAL: The 2023 Storm Baseball Roster sees 16 returning players and two of the Padres' top 30 prospects.https://t.co/WLUAGKCAv7 — Lake Elsinore Storm Baseball (@Storm_Baseball) March 28, 2023

The El Paso Chihuahuas roster hasn’t yet been announced. The San Antonio Missions, TinCaps and Storm’s seasons will begin April 6.