 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Spring Training Games #29: San Diego Padres vs. Seattle Mariners

It’s the last Sunday game of Cactus League action for the Friars

By Ben Fadden
/ new
Chicago White Sox v San Diego Padres Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images

San Diego Padres vs. Seattle Mariners, March 26, 2023, 1:10 p.m. PT

Location: Peoria Stadium, Peoria, AZ

TV: Bally Sports San Diego

Radio: 97.3 The Fan

Please remember our Game Day thread guidelines.

  • Don’t troll in your comments; create conversation rather than destroying it
  • Remember Gaslamp Ball is basically a non-profanity site
  • Out of respect to broadcast partners who have paid to carry the game, no mentions of “alternative” (read: illegal) viewing methods are allowed in our threads

GB community, this is your thread for today’s game. Enjoy!

More From Gaslamp Ball

Loading comments...