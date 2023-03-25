Spring Training Games #28: San Diego Padres vs. Texas Rangers

San Diego Padres vs. Texas Rangers, March 25, 2023, 12:05 p.m. PT
Location: Surprise Stadium, Surprise, AZ
TV: Bally Sports San Diego
Radio: 97.3 The Fan
Saturday starters ☀️#PadresST pic.twitter.com/HhZAbfeKbH— San Diego Padres (@Padres) March 25, 2023
Please remember our Game Day thread guidelines.
- Don’t troll in your comments; create conversation rather than destroying it
- Remember Gaslamp Ball is basically a non-profanity site
- Out of respect to broadcast partners who have paid to carry the game, no mentions of “alternative” (read: illegal) viewing methods are allowed in our threads
GB community, this is your thread for today’s game. Enjoy!
