Spring Training Games #27: San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Angels

San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Angels, March 24, 2023, 1:10 p.m. PT
Location: Tempe Diablo Stadium, Tempe, AZ
TV: Bally Sports San Diego
Radio: MLB.com
Please remember our Game Day thread guidelines.
- Don’t troll in your comments; create conversation rather than destroying it
- Remember Gaslamp Ball is basically a non-profanity site
- Out of respect to broadcast partners who have paid to carry the game, no mentions of “alternative” (read: illegal) viewing methods are allowed in our threads
GB community, this is your thread for today’s game. Enjoy!
