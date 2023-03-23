Padres Have At Least Two Matchups Airing on Apple TV+ in 2023

Yesterday Apple TV+ announced their first couple of games that will be part of their weekly “Friday Night Baseball” broadcasts throughout the 2023 season. The San Diego Padres will be featured in the night cap, as they face off against the Atlanta Braves at 4 p.m. PT in Atlanta.

The other game the Padres will play on Apple TV+ in the first half of the season is May 26 in New York against the Yankees. Both games won’t be available on Bally Sports San Diego.

It isn’t known who exactly will be on the call but it will come down to two different crews. One booth is Wayne Randazzo (play-by-play), Dontrelle Willis (analyst) and Heidi Watney (sideline reporter). The other is Alex Faust (play-by-play), Ryan Spilborghs (analyst) and Tricia Whitaker (sideline reporter).

According to Apple, they “will again utilize drone cameras for beautiful aerial stadium shots, as well as player mics and field-level mics to immerse fans in the gameplay and stadium atmosphere. Fans in the U.S. and Canada will also have the option to listen to the audio of the home and away teams’ local radio broadcasts during “Friday Night Baseball” games.”

Last year the games were available for free in the Apple TV app but this year fans will only be able to watch them if they’re subscribed to Apple TV+, which costs $6.99 per month.