Good Morning San Diego: Padres SP Yu Darvish to return after Japan wins WBC

San Diego Padres News
Padres to induct ex-ace Jake Peavy, former owner John Moores into their hall of fame (San Diego Union-Tribune)
Biggest Questions For Padres As Season Opener Gets Closer (Sports Illustrated)
Padres notes: Austin Nola easing back after breaking nose; Yu Darvish expected back Thursday (San Diego Union-Tribune)
MLB News
Japan tops Team USA in dramatic finish to claim 3rd Classic title (MLB.com)
Angels react to Trout vs. Ohtani Classic finish (MLB.com)
Shohei vs. Trout for the Classic title? A strikeout heard ‘round the world (MLB.com)
Altuve has surgery, can resume baseball activity in 2 months (MLB.com)
Ohtani named MVP, grabs 2 spots on 2023 All-Classic Team (MLB.com)
Classic will return in 2026, Commissioner confirms (MLB.com)
Shohei Ohtani’s career highlights (MLB.com)
High school catcher falls for the oldest trick in the book (MLB.com)
One cool promotion for every team in 2023 (MLB.com)
Each team’s projected Opening Day lineup, rotation (MLB.com)
An inside look at how the new rules will work (MLB.com)
All of your questions about the new baseball rules, answered (MLB.com)
Complete coverage of this year’s new rules (MLB.com)
Fantasy rankings: Get ready for drafts (MLB.com)
Loading comments...