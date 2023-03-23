 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Spring Training Games #25 and 26: San Diego Padres vs. Milwaukee Brewers/Kansas City Royals

We’ve got split squad games today with a week to go before Opening Day!

By Ben Fadden
/ new
Colorado Rockies v San Diego Padres Photo by Matt Thomas/San Diego Padres/Getty Images

San Diego Padres vs. Milwaukee Brewers, March 23, 2023, 1:10 p.m. PT

Location: American Family Fields of Phoenix, Phoenix, AZ

TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin

Radio: MLB.com

San Diego Padres vs. Kansas City Royals, March 23, 2023, 1:10 p.m. PT

TV: Bally Sports San Diego

Radio: MLB.com

Please remember our Game Day thread guidelines.

  • Don’t troll in your comments; create conversation rather than destroying it
  • Remember Gaslamp Ball is basically a non-profanity site
  • Out of respect to broadcast partners who have paid to carry the game, no mentions of “alternative” (read: illegal) viewing methods are allowed in our threads
  • The commenting system was updated during the offseason. They’re still working on optimizing it for Game Day Threads like ours. If you don’t like clicking “Load More Comments”, remember that the “Z” key can be your friend. It loads up the latest comments automatically.

GB community, this is your thread for today’s game. Enjoy!

More From Gaslamp Ball

Loading comments...