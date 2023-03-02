Talking Friars Ep. 351: Fernando Tatis Jr. Makes 2023 RF Debut

Fernando Tatis Jr.’s Spring Training debut was not available to watch live earlier this week but it was today when he played right field and led off against the Seattle Mariners. How did he look hitting in front of Juan Soto and Manny Machado? Plus, Stephen A. Smith owes Manny Machado and the city of San Diego an apology.

Fernando Tatis Jr. Makes 2023 RF Debut



-Morejon sees first spring game action

-Pomeranz health update

-Odor speaks for 1st time as a Padre



