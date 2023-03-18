“Talking Friars” Moving to Fans First Sports Network

The Talking Friars Podcast and YouTube show is moving to a new location. I was posting the episodes here on Gaslamp Ball but SB Nation made the decision a few weeks back that it would no longer support many podcasts on the network, including this one.

I will continue to talk about the Padres (and other San Diego sports) on the show. The only change is that the podcast will be now moving to Fans First Sports Network. To find the show, search Talking Friars on Apple Podcasts or Spotify! If you wish to watch the show click here to find the YouTube channel.

Thanks to everybody who listens and/or watches. I love interacting with the best fans in the league.