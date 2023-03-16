Good Morning San Diego: Padres trade rumor for Athletics SP Paul Blackburn

San Diego Padres News
MLB 26-and-under power rankings: No. 9 San Diego Padres (FOX Sports)
Padres News: Writer Predicts Friars Trade for All-Star Starting Pitcher From Athletics (Sports Illustrated)
MLB News
Edwin Díaz injured after closing out Puerto Rico’s big win (MLB.com)
Puerto Rico ousts D.R., but mood subdued after Díaz injury (MLB.com)
Lindor shows off jets with Classic Little League homer (MLB.com)
Sara Goodrum breaks down Astros’ prospects in Q&A (MLB.com)
‘It’s a fiesta’ for electric Arozarena as Mexico moves on (MLB.com)
On to the semis! Cuba in Classic final four (MLB.com)
It’s Japan vs. Italy in Classic quarterfinal game (6 a.m. ET, FS2) (MLB.com)
Venezuela (4-0) tops Israel in tune-up for Round 2 (MLB.com)
Projecting Opening Day lineups and rotations for every team (MLB.com)
World Baseball Classic FAQ: How to watch, schedule & more (MLB.com)
Every country’s Classic roster (MLB.com)
Standings & bracket (MLB.com)
MLB club-by-club breakdown of players in 2023 Classic (MLB.com)
Will anyone break these Classic records? (MLB.com)
Loading comments...