Good Morning San Diego: Padres trade rumor for Athletics SP Paul Blackburn

Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Thursday, March 16, 2023.

By Jeremy Brener
/ new
MLB: Oakland Athletics at Los Angeles Angels Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

San Diego Padres News

More From Gaslamp Ball

