 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Tonight’s Padres vs. Guardians Game Cancelled Due to Rain

The Padres will be back at it tomorrow against the Colorado Rockies

By Ben Fadden
/ new
Chicago White Sox v San Diego Padres Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images

The San Diego Padres were scheduled to play tonight at the Peoria Sports Complex against the Cleveland Guardians but it has been canceled due to bad weather.

Michael Wacha was scheduled to start tonight but he’ll have to get his innings in during San Diego’s Cactus League game tomorrow against the Colorado Rockies. Jay Groome, who was scheduled to start Thursday, will still pitch but it’ll be in a “B” game vs. the Seattle Mariners.

More From Gaslamp Ball

Loading comments...