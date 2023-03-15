Tonight’s Padres vs. Guardians Game Cancelled Due to Rain

The San Diego Padres were scheduled to play tonight at the Peoria Sports Complex against the Cleveland Guardians but it has been canceled due to bad weather.

Tonight’s game vs. Cleveland has been cancelled due to rain. Tickets can be exchanged for another game this spring training at the Peoria Sports Complex. Tickets not exchanged will be refunded after the spring training schedule concludes. — San Diego Padres (@Padres) March 15, 2023

Michael Wacha was scheduled to start tonight but he’ll have to get his innings in during San Diego’s Cactus League game tomorrow against the Colorado Rockies. Jay Groome, who was scheduled to start Thursday, will still pitch but it’ll be in a “B” game vs. the Seattle Mariners.