Talking Friars Ep. 363: Manny & Soto Star in Dominican Republic’s Win

Manny Machado got off to a slow start in the World Baseball Classic on Saturday but he made up for it with his offense on Monday. The Padres star third baseman homered after nearly doing so in his first two at-bats. Juan Soto had a huge day himself, scoring three times, smashing his first WBC home run to the second deck and throwing a runner out at home. Will the Dominican Republic ultimately advance out of pool play? Plus, Fernando Tatis Jr. was back on the field today in Cactus League play. All that and more on the latest episode of Talking Friars!

Manny & Soto Star in Dominican Republic’s 1st 2023 World Baseball Classic Win



