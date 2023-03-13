Talking Friars Ep. 362: Fernando Tatis Jr. Has Knee Contusion + Nick Martinez Starts for Team USA

A day after getting his first hits of Spring Training, Fernando Tatis Jr. was scratched from the lineup with a left knee contusion. Adrian Morejon then had to leave Sunday’s game with an elbow issue. Should we be concerned? Plus, Craig Stammen told Kevin Acee on Sunday that he’s unlikely to pitch again after injuring his shoulder on Friday. How should he be remembered as a Padre? And last but not least, Nick Martinez made the start for Team USA against Mexico in the World Baseball Classic. How’d he do? All that and more on the latest episode of Talking Friars!

Tatis Has Knee Contusion, Stammen Might Be Done & Martinez Starts for Team USA in the WBC



