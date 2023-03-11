Talking Friars Ep. 361: Tatis Gets First Hits of Spring Training + Crismatt Has Strong Outing for Colombia

The World Baseball Classic is in full swing, as Nabil Crismatt, Luis Garcia, Manny Machado, Juan Soto, Xander Bogaerts, Yu Darvish and Ha-Seong Kim have all represented their countries in at least one game. Crismatt (4 IP, 1 ER), Kim (HR) and Soto (2 2B) had the best days on Saturday. Plus, there was positive news coming out of Padres camp today, as Fernando Tatis Jr. got his first hit of the spring (then stole second base) and Joe Musgrove threw a bullpen session just 12 days after fracturing his left big toe. When does he think he’ll be ready to make his first start during the regular season? Also, 16-year-old Ethan Salas made his Major League Spring Training debut behind the plate catching for Ryan Weathers. All that and more on the latest episode of Talking Friars!

Tatis Gets First Hits of Spring Training + Crismatt Has Strong Outing for Colombia in WBC



