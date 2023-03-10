 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Talking Friars Ep. 360: Kim & Darvish Face Off in WBC + More Injuries for the Padres

A lot of Padres will be in action in the World Baseball Classic tomorrow!

By Ben Fadden
World Baseball Classic Pool B: Korea v Japan Photo by Kenta Harada/Getty Images

One of the reasons why the World Baseball Classic is so special is because it presents matchups we wouldn’t get to see during the season including Yu Darvish facing Ha-Seong Kim. How did it turn out? Plus, the Padres have started sending players to their minor league camp and a couple injuries have happened over the last few days. All that and more on the latest episode of Talking Friars.

