Padres Yu Darvish and Ha-Seong Kim Face Off in the World Baseball Classic

In case you weren’t up at 2 o’clock in the morning like I was to watch Team Japan’s Yu Darvish face off against Team Korea’s Ha-Seong Kim, here’s a recap:

In their first matchup, Darvish got Kim to ground out to shortstop. It took a nice play on both ends to retire Kim.

A matchup of two Padres: Yu Darvish vs. Ha-Seong Kim in the #WorldBaseballClassic. Darvish wins the first round pic.twitter.com/vgqLdOs3sL — Talking Friars (@TalkingFriars) March 10, 2023

In their second battle, Kim wasn’t able to get a hit but he did get to second base thanks to his hustle and an error by Team Japan’s third baseman. The Padres second baseman would end up scoring on an RBI single by Jung Hoo Lee.

Ha-Seong Kim gets to 2B off of Yu Darvish in their second matchup. Yu got the grounder but an error by the 3B allowed Kim to get into scoring position pic.twitter.com/dnzW3xUerP — Talking Friars (@TalkingFriars) March 10, 2023

Ha-Seong Kim hustled around to score Korea's 3rd run of the game in the top of the 3rd #WorldBaseballClassic pic.twitter.com/Tm5Agp8Kqp — Talking Friars (@TalkingFriars) March 10, 2023

Darvish ended up going three innings, allowing two earned runs on three hits (one being a home run). Team Japan was losing at the time Darvish was finished but they rallied in the fourth with a four-run inning to take the lead. Japan ended up scoring nine more runs to beat Korea 13-4.