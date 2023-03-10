 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Padres Yu Darvish and Ha-Seong Kim Face Off in the World Baseball Classic

Darvish started this morning’s game between Japan and Korea

By Ben Fadden
BASEBALL-WORLD-JPN-KOR Photo by PHILIP FONG/AFP via Getty Images

In case you weren’t up at 2 o’clock in the morning like I was to watch Team Japan’s Yu Darvish face off against Team Korea’s Ha-Seong Kim, here’s a recap:

In their first matchup, Darvish got Kim to ground out to shortstop. It took a nice play on both ends to retire Kim.

In their second battle, Kim wasn’t able to get a hit but he did get to second base thanks to his hustle and an error by Team Japan’s third baseman. The Padres second baseman would end up scoring on an RBI single by Jung Hoo Lee.

Darvish ended up going three innings, allowing two earned runs on three hits (one being a home run). Team Japan was losing at the time Darvish was finished but they rallied in the fourth with a four-run inning to take the lead. Japan ended up scoring nine more runs to beat Korea 13-4.

