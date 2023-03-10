Good Morning San Diego: Michael Wacha makes Padres debut in win vs. Guardians

San Diego Padres News
Spring training update: Michael Wacha debuts; Jose Azocar homers, Fernando Tatis Jr. still hitless (San Diego Union-Tribune)
Aaron Judge turned down massive offer from Padres that rivaled Yankees’ $360 million deal: report (FOX News)
Padres newcomer Wacha pitches 3 innings in spring debut (FOX Sports)
MLB News
Ohtani does it all in dominant Classic debut (MLB.com)
In Mexico-US rivalry, ‘admiration and love’ — and fierce competition (MLB.com)
Rodón (left forearm strain) to begin season on IL (MLB.com)
A little awkward: Altuve faces Astros for first time (MLB.com)
Hungry, dancing D.R. squad set to show Plátano Power to the world (MLB.com)
Deals with Yuli Gurriel, Iglesias fortify Marlins’ infield depth (source) (MLB.com)
Watch Czech Republic vs. China on Tubi, 10 p.m. ET (MLB.com)
Harper hits camp: ‘I’ve got a long way to go’ (MLB.com)
How did Angels attack Trout? Pitch him ‘outside, way outside’ (MLB.com)
World Baseball Classic FAQ: How to watch, schedule & more (MLB.com)
Every country’s Classic roster (MLB.com)
Standings & bracket (MLB.com)
MLB club-by-club breakdown of players in 2023 Classic (MLB.com)
Will anyone break these Classic records? (MLB.com)
