 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Good Morning San Diego: Michael Wacha makes Padres debut in win vs. Guardians

Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Friday, March 10, 2023.

By Jeremy Brener
/ new
MLB: Spring Training-San Diego Padres Photo Day Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

San Diego Padres News

Spring training update: Michael Wacha debuts; Jose Azocar homers, Fernando Tatis Jr. still hitless (San Diego Union-Tribune)

Aaron Judge turned down massive offer from Padres that rivaled Yankees’ $360 million deal: report (FOX News)

Padres newcomer Wacha pitches 3 innings in spring debut (FOX Sports)

MLB News

Ohtani does it all in dominant Classic debut (MLB.com)

In Mexico-US rivalry, ‘admiration and love’ — and fierce competition (MLB.com)

Rodón (left forearm strain) to begin season on IL (MLB.com)

A little awkward: Altuve faces Astros for first time (MLB.com)

Hungry, dancing D.R. squad set to show Plátano Power to the world (MLB.com)

Deals with Yuli Gurriel, Iglesias fortify Marlins’ infield depth (source) (MLB.com)

Watch Czech Republic vs. China on Tubi, 10 p.m. ET (MLB.com)

Harper hits camp: ‘I’ve got a long way to go’ (MLB.com)

How did Angels attack Trout? Pitch him ‘outside, way outside’ (MLB.com)

World Baseball Classic FAQ: How to watch, schedule & more (MLB.com)

Every country’s Classic roster (MLB.com)

Standings & bracket (MLB.com)

MLB club-by-club breakdown of players in 2023 Classic (MLB.com)

Will anyone break these Classic records? (MLB.com)

More From Gaslamp Ball

Loading comments...