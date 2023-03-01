Good Morning San Diego: ‘Great things’ coming for Padres?

San Diego Padres News
Done deal: Manny Machado sees ‘great things’ for Padres (ESPN.com)
Joe Musgrove injury: Padres starter fractures toe in weight room, expected to miss at least ‘a couple weeks’ (CBS Sports)
This Video From Dodgers-Padres Is Proof That the Pitch Clock Is Awesome (Sports Illustrated)
Structure of Manny Machado’s new contract leaves Padres room to add (San Diego Union-Tribune)
MLB News
Leiter, Rocker make Spring Training statements (MLB.com)
Injuries: Soto, Musgrove, Glasnow, Lux, Suzuki (MLB.com)
Peraza out to win SS battle: ‘That’s my goal’ (MLB.com)
‘Smooth sailing’: New windup doesn’t faze Garcia in spring debut (MLB.com)
Fujinami goes toe-to-toe with Ohtani in A’s debut (MLB.com)
1 of MLB’s top closers made name for himself at ‘09 Classic as catcher (MLB.com)
O’s backstop doubles as ... home-plate ump? (MLB.com)
The 10 oldest players in baseball in 2023 (MLB.com)
Ohtani pitches before Japan trip, reaching 98 mph (MLB.com)
World Baseball Classic rosters for every country (MLB.com)
The best player at each position in the Classic (MLB.com)
MLB club-by-club breakdown of players in 2023 Classic (MLB.com)
10 reasons why this World Baseball Classic will be an instant thriller (MLB.com)
World Baseball Classic FAQ: Here’s everything to know (MLB.com)
Loading comments...